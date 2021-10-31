Clear skies, poor air quality in Delhi today

Clear skies, a minimum temperature of around 17 degree Celsius, and poor air quality are on the forecast for Delhi on Sunday. Poor air quality over the national capital remains on the cards for the rest of the week as well.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 31 degree Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 16.5 degree Celsius, one degree below the normal, while the maximum temperature recorded was 30.2 degree Celsius, also a degree below the normal.

The coming week is likely to witness minimum temperatures ranging from 14 to 16 degree Celsius, and the maximum could hover between 29 and 30 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicates that the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ to lower end of ‘very poor’ category on Sunday. AQI in the 201 to 300 range is ‘poor’ and 301 to 400 is ‘very poor.’ Subsequently, the AQI could remain in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category till Nov 4, and is likely to deteriorate on Nov 5 and 6, the days after Diwali, the forecast indicates.

The warning system shows that the wind direction could change from the northwestern direction to the southeastern direction on Monday. The wind direction will continue to be from the southeast on Tuesday as well. With the change in wind direction from Monday onwards, the contribution of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi could fall to less than 5%. This contribution stood at around 12% on Saturday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.