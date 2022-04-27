Clear skies, maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius forecast in Delhi

Clear skies and a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius are on the forecast for Delhi Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature recorded early on Wednesday was 22.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. At 8.30 am on Wednesday, the temperature was 29.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 38 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, the forecast indicates.

While a dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for April 29 over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, no relief from soaring temperatures is expected. A western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 28 onwards.

Heatwave conditions are in the forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh from April 28 to 30, and on May 1. The maximum temperature is set to rise by two to four degrees over Northwest and Central India during the next two days, according to the IMD.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 209, and PM10 and PM2.5 as the main pollutants. Strong winds that raise dust are on the forecast for parts of the NCR, Rajasthan and Gujarat, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Tuesday.