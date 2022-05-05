scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Clear encroachments in Okhla Industrial Area within 2 weeks: Delhi HC to South MCD

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 6:43:06 pm
The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also directed the Commissioner of Police to provide sufficient force for the purpose. (File)

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) to positively take action within two weeks against the encroachments in Okhla Industrial Area.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also directed the Commissioner of Police to provide sufficient force for the purpose.

The court passed the order after the counsel representing the SDMC told the court that a joint survey of the area was undertaken and about 100 properties, including temporary ones, have been identified in the area and they need to be removed. The court was also told that vehicles parked there are the main source of encroachment.

About 40 large and small vehicles have been found to be occupying public space, the SDMC counsel told the court. “Since nobody was coming to claim them, notice of 48 hours was affixed on them so that they can be declared abandoned,” the court was told.

The SDMC also told the court that the Delhi Police has a junkyard and the vehicles would be moved there in case nobody comes to claim them. With regard to illegal properties, the court was told that four dates had been fixed for taking action “but due to Ramzan, police advised not to go ahead for the time being”.

On March 24, the court termed it “unfortunate” that two government authorities appear to be washing their hands of the encroachment of public land and streets in Okhla Industrial Area and directed both the SDMC and DSIIDC to chalk out a programme to remove the illegal constructions.

Ordering police to provide requisite force for removal of the encroachments, Acting Chief Justice Sanghi and Justice Chawla had asked the DSIIDC and SDMC to nominate one senior officer each as a nodal officer within two days for the purpose. On Thursday, the court was told the nodal officers have been nominated.

On February 23, the court had initiated a public interest litigation on the alleged illegal constructions and encroachment of public land in Okhla Industrial Area and issued notice to the Lieutenant Governor, the Commissioner of Police, SDMC and DSIIDC.

It started the case on the recommendation of the High Court’s PIL Committee which had received a letter raising grievances regarding the encroachment. The local citizens are facing the brunt due to ‘illegal grabbing’ of public land and roads, it was stated in the letter received from S B Tehkhandia.

