Cleanliness fortnight in Delhi schools to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti: Vijay Goel

A cleanliness fortnight will be observed by civic body schools in Delhi to mark Gandhi Jayanti, Vijay Goel, the vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, said.

The sanitation drive will be organised in 700 schools of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 582 schools of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 350 schools of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Mahatma Gandhi”s 152nd birth anniversary on October 2, Goyal said.

The cleanest schools will be given rewards by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, he said.

“Wall paintings, furniture, swings will be provided and volunteers will coordinate with the principals of schools for cleanliness in the school buildings and removing junk items, ” Goel said.

The fancy dress competition will be organized for children in the age group of 2-10 years, in which they will appear in Mahatma Gandhi”s various images. The photos of children can be uploaded on the MyGov portal, the link of which will be released on October 1, he said.

A jingle competition will also be organised. Winners of fancy dress and jingle writing competition will be rewarded, he said.