Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Ensure cleanliness or be fined, Greater Noida authority tells contractors amid sanitation workers’ strike

According to GNIDA, sanitation work has been contracted out to companies AG Enviro, Sainath, Onix, and RR, with about 1,600 employees working for them

According to the authority, the fixed monthly salary of a helper is Rs 9,743, while sweepers are paid between Rs 14,981 and Rs 17,190. (Representational)

At a time when around 150-200 of its contractual sanitation workers are on strike, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has warned its contractors to ensure cleanliness in Greater Noida or be prepared to be fined or blacklisted.

The GNIDA has also said that strict action under the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Act would be taken against those found obstructing workers who were not on strike.

The authority released numbers where residents can lodge complaints about the lack of cleanliness in any area. “Complaints can be registered via WhatsApp on 8076347284, 7217701611, 7011880693 and 8937024017,” GNIDA General Manager Salil Yadav said.

More from Delhi

According to the authority, the fixed monthly salary of a helper is Rs 9,743, while sweepers are paid between Rs 14,981 and Rs 17,190. The companies also provide insurance and provident fund facilities, along with a Rs 9,500 bonus, the authority said in a statement. No other nearby municipality has a provision for bonus and there are no rules that permit making the contractual employees permanent, the authority said.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:54:04 am
