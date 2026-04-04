Cleaning Yamuna: Trash skimmer machines deployed at Najafgarh drain

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As part of its ongoing measures to clean and rejuvenate Yamuna, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department on Saturday deployed two advanced dual purpose weed harvester-cum-trash skimmer machines – worth Rs 2.9 crore – at the Najafgarh drain, from where pollutants significantly enter the river.
While inaugurating the machines, I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Cleaning Najafgarh drain is directly linked to cleaning the Yamuna. We are now using modern, Made in India machines aligned with the vision of Swachh Bharat to deliver real, visible change.”
Built on a stable catamaran design and equipped with a dual weed-cutting system, these machines can efficiently remove weeds and floating waste in one go. “This ensures continuous cleaning, better water flow, and reduced waterlogging. Our focus is clear-efficient systems, effective execution, and outcomes that people can see on the ground,” Singh said.
The Najafgarh drain has long carried floating waste, invasive weeds, and untreated pollutants into the Yamuna. By targeting the problem at its source, these machines are expected to significantly reduce the pollutant load entering the river while also improving drainage efficiency across the city, officials said. Powered by a 112 HP engine and equipped with a storage capacity of approximately 14 cubic meters, the machines can cut, collect, and remove dense aquatic vegetation such as water hyacinth along with floating trash, they added.
“Built with marine-grade steel, they are designed for durability across varied water conditions, including shallow stretches. Their advanced conveyor system ensures continuous harvesting and unloading, enabling faster and uninterrupted operations,” said an official.
“Beyond routine maintenance, the deployment will strengthen flood preparedness ahead of the monsoon while contributing meaningfully to the larger mission of Yamuna cleaning,” the official added.
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