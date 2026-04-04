Cleaning Yamuna: Trash skimmer machines deployed at Najafgarh drain

As part of its ongoing measures to clean and rejuvenate Yamuna, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department on Saturday deployed two advanced dual purpose weed harvester-cum-trash skimmer machines – worth Rs 2.9 crore – at the Najafgarh drain, from where pollutants significantly enter the river.

While inaugurating the machines, I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Cleaning Najafgarh drain is directly linked to cleaning the Yamuna. We are now using modern, Made in India machines aligned with the vision of Swachh Bharat to deliver real, visible change.”

Built on a stable catamaran design and equipped with a dual weed-cutting system, these machines can efficiently remove weeds and floating waste in one go. “This ensures continuous cleaning, better water flow, and reduced waterlogging. Our focus is clear-efficient systems, effective execution, and outcomes that people can see on the ground,” Singh said.