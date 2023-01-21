Cleaning Yamuna difficult because of ‘legacy neglect’ but achievable: Delhi L-G Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday chaired the first meeting of a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for Yamuna cleaning, where a six-month plan of action with quantified timelines was charted out.

Raj Niwas said Saxena had asked officials to stick to timelines and warned them against shifting goalposts.

After taking stock of the water quality in the Yamuna and the various drains in the city along with the status of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in the city, the meeting deliberated on a concrete future plan of action, Raj Niwas stated.

Time-bound action points on eight parameters were decided on including the enhancement of sewage treatment capacity in Delhi and the augmentation or rehabilitation of STPs. This would include the construction of 40 new decentralised STPs, progress in the rehabilitation of three STPs at Kondli, Rithala and Yamuna Vihar and the design upgradation of 18 STPs.

Tapping of drains and the treatment of sewage in 44 sub-drains that fall into the Najafgarh drain, 30 sub-drains that fall into the supplementary drain and two sub-drains that fall into the Shahdara drain were also decided on.

The extension of the sewage network in all the 1,799 unauthorised colonies from the existing 747 and connection of the drains or drainage system of 639 JJ clusters with the sewerage network are also part of the plan.

The upgradation of 13 CETPs for the treatment and management of industrial effluent in addition to septage (faecal sludge) management and the eventual elimination of septic tanks by connecting eight lakh users to the sewage network was also discussed.

The regulation and rejuvenation of the flood plains of the Yamuna and an action plan for utilising treated waste water and ensuring minimum environmental flow in the Yamuna with inter-state coordination were also discussed.

“A six-month plan of action till June 2023, with monthly targets, was decided upon. It will be monitored weekly and the first report to the NGT will be submitted on January 31,” an official said.

Addressing the officers, Saxena described the task at hand to be difficult because of “legacy neglect”, yet achievable.

Saxena also exhorted the officials to ensure the implementation of the decisions on a mission mode, without extending committed timelines. Any shortcoming on the part of officials will not be accepted, he added.

In its order dated 09.01.2023, the NGT constituted a committee to oversee the implementation of its orders with regard to the cleaning of the Yamuna and requested Saxena to head the panel.

The NGT bench had observed, “It does appear that the situation to a great extent remains unsatisfactory, in violation of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and orders of this tribunal, fixing rigid timelines which are being defied at whims, without accountability and without visible improvement in the ground situation. Thus, an effective execution regime appears to be necessary with the involvement of topmost administrative authorities with flexibility of procedures for the award of works for the execution of pollution prevention projects.”