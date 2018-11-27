Cleaning mirror, DTC driver crushed between two buses

A DTC bus driver died after he was hit by a speeding bus, following which he was sandwiched between two buses, at Anand Vihar bus terminal. Police said the driver, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Baghpat, is survived by his wife and mother. According to Kumar’s colleagues, he had been working at the terminal for the past seven years and drove buses on the Gurgaon route.

Police said the accused driver, Idris (55), was nabbed from the spot by Kumar’s colleagues. Police are also investigating if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. “We have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-(A) (causing death by negligence) at Madhu Vihar police station,” said a senior police officer.

On Saturday morning, Kumar had stopped his bus 50 metres from the terminal’s exit gate and got out to clean the rear-view mirror. “As he was cleaning, a speeding bus came barrelling from the right… he got stuck between the two buses. We tried to get him out, but the other driver refused to move his vehicle,” alleged Sachin Tomar, the conductor who worked with Kumar.

Workers at the terminal said the errant driver did not attempt to escape, but sat inside the bus for 20 minutes till police arrived. Tomar, who made the PCR call, claimed “the accused looked like he was under the influence of intoxicants”. An ASI-rank officer reached the spot and took the victim to GTB hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said a post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to his family.