Cleaning grain silo, two men die after inhaling toxic fumes, mill owner held

Two men died when they entered a grain silo to clean it and inhaled toxic gases that had built up over the past nine months. The incident took place inside a food grain factory in North West Delhi’s Lawrence Road industrial area Tuesday night, police said.

Over the past two years, workers have died cleaning sewer lines, rainwater harvesting pits and effluent treatment plants. However, this is the first case where people have died inside a grain silo. This particular storage unit contained chickpeas, police said.

Police identified the two men as Baibal Khan (30), who worked as a quality control supervisor, and Mobin Khan (26), a machine operator. Both belonged to Jaipur, Rajasthan, and were distant cousins. Their extended family members also work in food grain factories in Mumbai and Pune. Baibal was working at a salary of Rs 25,000 for the past five years, while Mobin worked below minimum wage at Rs 12,000 for the past two years.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “We have registered a case under IPC section 304-(a) (causing death by negligence) at Keshavpuram police station. We have arrested the factory owner, Paras, and the supervisor, Anoop.” Police claimed that the workers were not provided safety gear like masks, and that no safety precautions were taken before letting them enter the grain silo. “We are ascertaining if anyone had previous knowledge that the grain silo may have a toxic gas buildup,” said an officer.

The factory has several branches in Delhi and other states. The Lawrence Road factory has four floors and a terrace where machines are installed. Police claimed that the silo, located in the basement, is 12×12 ft, and has a lid covering the narrow opening.

According to relatives of the victims, they had around 10 men working under them and had no business cleaning the grain silo. Imammudin, a relative who had previously conducted quality control checks at the factory, said, “They should not have been sent to clean the grain silo. It was dangerous work.”

Police claimed that the owner decided to open the grain silo due to an increased demand in chickpeas. It was also learnt that Mobin had cleaned another grain silo just two days ago and had complained of a headache.

On Tuesday, around 8.40 pm, two men helped Mobin climb down the silo. However, one of the helper’s hand slipped and Mobin fell inside. He called out that there was a build up of gas and he could not breathe. Khan then went in to rescue Mobin and was knocked unconscious. A third worker, Raju, tied a rope around his waist and entered the silo, but was unable to rescue the men.

Police and Delhi Fire Services were informed about the incident, following which a team from the DFS pulled out the two men in an hour-long operation. Baibal is survived by three children. Mobin, a father of two children, was supposed to meet his mother, an eye patient, for an emergency surgery Tuesday.