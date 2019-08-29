Clean up toilets, canteen at Rajghat, says Delhi HC

Terming that Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat is an “important place”, the Delhi High Court Wednesday directed authorities concerned to maintain the area regularly, including toilets and the canteen, where hygiene should be a “priority”.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also said that though there is no need to give details of money collected through a donation box installed at Rajghat, records of the amount collected should be maintained under the the Rajghat Samadhi Committee (RSC) rules.

The court was informed that the donation box was put up by the Harijan Sevak Sangh, founded by Gandhi himself, and the money goes to the organisation. The bench said it is not concerned with this, and that records of collection in the charity box should be maintained.

The bench further directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), through the RSC, to monitor maintenance of toilets and canteen at regular intervals.

It directed that stones damaged in and around the memorial be either replaced or repaired. The court issued the directions on being informed by advocate Satyakam, who was tasked by it to inspect the site and file a report, about the state of affairs. He apprised the court that while there is no problem at the main Samadhi, the area adjacent to it requires maintenance.

Satyakam had been asked to assist the court in a PIL which alleged the memorial was not being maintained properly.

The PIL was filed by Shyam Narayan Chouksey, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, who claimed that despite the problem being brought to the notice of the RSC and the Ministry of Urban Development, there has been no change in the situation.

In the PIL, Chouksey submitted photos of issues he had come across during his visit to the monument in 2014 and then again in 2015 and 2016, when he claimed the situation had worsened.

He alleged there were betel stains at the entrance, broken floor tiles, rubbish around the monument, darkened marble and a damaged carpet that had been laid out for visitors.

The court recorded in its order that since some work has been done by authorities and because it has issued directions, the PIL has been disposed of.