At the Singhu border on Sunday. As farmers depart, police have begun clearing the heavy barricades that were put in place after January 26. “Some of the sturdier structures set up at the protest site are yet to be removed. Once those are cleared tomorrow, the rubble on the road removed, and repairs done, it might be possible to consider opening the highway to traffic two days later,” a Delhi Police officer said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)