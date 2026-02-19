Lit & clean lock-ups, functional washrooms, running water, coolers in summer & heaters in winter: Facilities that Delhi top cop wants for those in police custody 

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has issued a standing order laying down standardised norms on how to treat accused persons and detainees in police lock-ups. The directive outlined guidelines covering almost everything – from food quality, hygiene, bedding and medical care to the conduct of police personnel.

The move comes against the backdrop of rising numbers of custodial deaths in the Capital’s lock-ups. In 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed the Rajya Sabha that among Union territories, Delhi has reported the highest number of custodial deaths, at 29, in the last five years since 2018.

The order issued on February 13 – described as administrative and clarificatory in nature – applies to all police stations, police posts with lock-ups and any other premises where individuals are kept in police custody. It covers arrested persons, those detained under preventive provisions and people temporarily held before being produced before a competent authority.