Classroom size at Delhi University in the centre of fresh row

A protest broke out at Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) meeting on Tuesday, with several elected members opposing a recent notification specifying classroom sizes.

In the AC’s agenda, the notification had been listed as a decision taken by the Vice-Chancellor “in exercise of his powers/delegated power vested on him other than emergency powers”. The notification issued last week notified the size of undergraduate classrooms as 60 students for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practicals. The elected members also protested against another notification that stated that teachers are required to work 40 hours a week with 14 hours of direct teaching for assistant professors and 16 hours for associate professors and professors.

A dissent note signed by six elected AC members stated that notification on classroom sizes will have an adverse effect on academics. “The raising of tutorial group size… negates the very idea of small group interaction, and denies students the opportunity to develop deeper understanding and to clarify niggling doubts. Teachers too cannot do justice and consequent quality deterioration would be enormous… The increase in lecture class size… too would undermine the quality of teaching/learning process…unreasonably large number of students per teacher will make quality of internal assessment suffer. Unlike elsewhere, lecture classes too are not non-interactive, one-way delivery spaces… The fact that students from diverse schools, social and backgrounds come together in a lecture class requires a teacher’s ability to understand students and devise lectures accordingly. Various subjects, by their nature… may require drastically less number of students if any learning were to occur at all,” stated the note.

Members of the Delhi University Teachers Association also protested outside the meeting venue on Tuesday. The DUTA has submitted a letter to the V-C demanding that both notifications be withdrawn. “These two notifications are going to drastically affect the academic environment as well as the teaching-learning process negatively. The increased teachers: taught ratio in theory class/practical/tutorial is going to badly affect the DU academics,” states their letter.

The AC on Tuesday also approved implementing the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions to the university from next year, effectively replacing the existing entrance test. This recommendation will now be discussed at a meeting of the Executive Council.