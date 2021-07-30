Classes IX to XII resumed on July 16: Good response, say Gurgaon schools as they reopen for senior classes

At Shri Ram School in Gurgaon on Thursday. Officials said students of classes VI to IX are being called to school once a week, while those in classes X and XII are coming twice a week. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Almost two weeks after schools in Gurgaon were permitted to resume physical classes for senior grades following the second Covid wave, several private schools reported a “good response” with a significant number of students back in class.

While schools had been permitted to reopen for classes IX to XII on July 16, grades VI to VIII were allowed to resume physical classes from July 23.

Among the schools that resumed classes are both branches of The Shri Ram School, which opened last Friday. Officials said students of grades VI, VII, VIII, and IX are being called to school once a week, while those in grades X and XII, which are board years, are coming twice a week.

“For the rest of the days, we are operating in the online mode because we don’t want too much footfall. To ensure social distancing is maintained and all precautions are followed, we need to reduce footfall and use larger spaces. So, we are calling students of grades VI to VIII and IX once a week, and board years twice a week,” said director Manika Sharma.

“The attendance right now is 50%, and 50% are in the hybrid model. The middle school has very good attendance, it is a little lesser in classes XI and XII. I think mentally students were getting very exhausted, their emotional and mental makeup needed a boost, and they are very excited to be back. If Covid does not hit the city again, we will continue this as long as we can,” she said.

At the Scottish High International School, classes have resumed for grades VI to XII. Officials said while the school reopened for classes IX to XII last Monday, students in classes VI to VIII began coming to school only this week.

The school hours, officials said, are from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm every day.

“The response has been good; the numbers are increasing every day. We are doing a hybrid version where classes are going on together for students in the classroom as well as those at home. We screen the lessons in the classroom live so that those at home can also attend. This is also helping increase numbers because when children at home are seeing others in school, they are also coming. Additionally, parents are seeing that we are following all precautions, children are also going back and talking about it…,” said the director Sudha Goyal.

“At present, we are getting around 30-35% attendance, which is quite good considering we just started a week ago. On top of that, several students have written to us that they also want to come but are not able to because school buses are not permitted to ply. Else we would have had almost 50-55% attendance,” she said.

Other schools like Heritage Xperiential Learning School (HXLS), meanwhile, are preparing to reopen.

“We are looking forward to receiving our students in school. Students of grades VIII to XII will be coming to campus from August 2, while those in grades VI and VII will join from August 8. At Heritage Xperiential Learning School, we have been ready to open with defined protocols and standard operating procedures since January, 2021 and we will be maintaining all protocols to ensure safety of our students and staff,” said principal Neena Kaul.