Classes at DU’s journalism school suspended over poor infra claims

Amid allegations by students of Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) over lack of adequate infrastructure and other facilities, documents accessed by The Indian Express show that the centre had failed to utilise over Rs 46 lakh in funds last year. Officials said classes have been suspended for a few days over claims of poor infrastructure. On Thursday too, students staged a protest during the orientation for the new batch.

As per the memorandum sent by the students to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Chancellor Venkaiah Naidu, the centre, which opened last year, has been running with just two permanent faculty, while the rest are guest teachers. There are three classrooms for the 120 students admitted this year, and a reading room. It has no library or computer centre, said the letter.

Brainchild of the V-C, DSJ offers a five-year integrated course in English and Hindi journalism and is self-financing. It operates from the ground floor of the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC). The fee is Rs 65,000 per annum. This year, the income of the school is estimated at Rs 1,36,52,500.

Over the past few weeks, students have been protesting at the offices of the centre director and the V-C. “The state of affairs in the college is very disheartening. It has been a year and there has been no improvement… The administration has repeatedly targeted me and other students for asking genuine questions,” alleged Neel Madhav, a student.

Students also claimed that they were given laptops, but these were taken back before the exam. Mohammad Alishan Jafri, a second-year student, said, “We have a course on designing, but the school does not have a media lab or a studio. DSJ was started as the V-C’s dream project… he must wake up and make it a reality, lest it become a nightmare.”

Director J P Dubey said they are sorting out the issues. “There are some difficulties with the infrastructure, which we are looking into. In 15-20 days, everything will be sorted. As it is a very new department, we are still looking into things. Last year, the course was from October-June and there was not enough time to utilise the funds. The money will be used for students this year,” said Dubey.

As per the document, rooms are being prepared in the basement for the new batch. Funds have also been allocated for a library, camera units, audio devices and computers, it said.

