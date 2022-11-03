scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Classes 1 to 8 in Noida to go online as air quality plunges to “severe”

According to a statement regarding this posted by District School Inspector Dr Dharamveer Singh, classes 9 to 12 should also be conducted online if possible, along with higher institutions. In the meantime, all outdoor school activities have also been barred until further notice.

Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, Noida air pollution, delhi smog, Noida online classes, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsMeanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board readings reached 423 for Noida, or “severe”. Previously, a meeting of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities had decided on steps to manage AQI, from smog guns to barring mining and certain polluting industries.

With air quality dipping across Delhi-NCR, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District magistrate has ordered classes for students from classes 1 to 8 to be mandatorily conducted online until November 8.

An order was issued the same day by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, which had recommended that state governments take emergency measures for closures of schools and colleges, while also recommending that children among other vulnerable groups stay home as far as possible.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:22:51 pm
