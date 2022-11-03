Classes 1 to 8 in Noida to go online as air quality plunges to “severe”

With air quality dipping across Delhi-NCR, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District magistrate has ordered classes for students from classes 1 to 8 to be mandatorily conducted online until November 8.

According to a statement regarding this posted by District School Inspector Dr Dharamveer Singh, classes 9 to 12 should also be conducted online if possible, along with higher institutions. In the meantime, all outdoor school activities have also been barred until further notice.

An order was issued the same day by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, which had recommended that state governments take emergency measures for closures of schools and colleges, while also recommending that children among other vulnerable groups stay home as far as possible.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board readings reached 423 for Noida, or “severe”. Previously, a meeting of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities had decided on steps to manage AQI, from smog guns to barring mining and certain polluting industries.