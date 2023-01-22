Class XII student stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid in South Delhi; cops apprehend 2 minors

An 18-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death and attacked with an unknown chemical substance, allegedly by two minors, when he resisted a robbery bid in South Delhi’s Maidan Garhi. Police have apprehended both minors and are questioning them.

The deceased, a Class 12 student from a Delhi government school, had left home to eat noodles on Saturday afternoon with friends but was attacked by the minors who are aged around 15. Police said the boy’s body was dumped at Bhati Mines and found near the jungle area.

On Sunday, his family alleged he was stabbed more than a dozen times. Police said they are verifying the allegations.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 2.23 pm on Saturday about a body found at Bhati Mines. DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “We rushed to the spot and found the body. There were multiple stab injuries, there was also a deep cut on the neck. An enquiry was conducted and the deceased was identified as Harsh, a resident of Sanjay Colony. His grandmother had identified his body.”

A crime team was called to inspect the site and Harsh’s body was shifted to AIIMS. Police said they found that the boy lived with his grandparents.

“We questioned the family members and friends. Several CCTVs in the area were checked and we mapped the route from the boy’s home to the jungle. We spotted two boys in the footage and apprehended them. Upon sustained interrogation, both admitted to having allegedly killed Harsh. We have recovered the knife they used and the mobile phone they stole,” added the DCP.

The teenagers revealed they wanted to snatch a phone and chanced upon Harsh in the area. When they attacked him, he tried resisting and didn’t hand over his phone. They then allegedly stabbed him multiple times, slit his neck and attacked him with a toxic chemical, said police.

Advertisement

“They wanted to show they are hooligans and wanted to scare others. We are checking what kind of chemical they used,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Harsh’s family said he had left home to meet his friends but never returned.

Chanda Ram, Harsh’s grandfather said, “He had been staying with us since he was 7-8 years old. His parents had died in an accident. I should have taken care of him.

Advertisement

He didn’t go to school that day. Later, he asked for some money to buy noodles and party with friends. That was the last time I saw him. He then went missing. We searched for hours but couldn’t find him. Later, police contacted us and told us about his body. We were shocked to see him. He has several stab wounds on his chest, neck and back. We don’t know what happened.”

Ram’s wife Janki said she searched for her grandson for hours and later found him lying dead on a rock. “I fell unconscious when I saw his body. The accused burnt his face and stabbed him. He never fought with anyone. He was going out to play and hang out with his friends. How could this happen?” she said.

Police are waiting for the autopsy and medical examination reports to confirm the number of stab wounds and the nature of the burn injuries. The minors are being questioned and will be produced before the juvenile justice board, said police.