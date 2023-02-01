Class XII student stabbed to death by boys in Delhi

Following a fight in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of boys, on Monday, police said, adding that the victim, Mohan, was a class 12 student at a government school in Kalkaji. He along with his friends was in the park when a scuffle ensued with another group of boys allegedly over talking to a girl, said police.

According to police, one of the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Mohan multiple times in the chest. Though the accused have been identified, no arrest has been made yet. Senior police officers refused to comment on the matter.

Around 2.30 pm on Monday, police received a call at Kalkaji police station. Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “We were told that the boy was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital with a stab injury in the chest. A case was registered immediately as the injuries were serious. After the boy was declared dead, we registered a murder case. It has come to our notice that there was a quarrel between two groups near a park wherein the boy sustained injuries. We are checking CCTVs and conducting an inquiry.”

After the incident, all the boys fled, said police. Locals took Mohan to a hospital.

He is survived by his parents, three brothers, and a sister. His family said the boy had gone to his school for exams, but the accused allegedly caught and stabbed him.

The family was preparing for their daughter’s wedding on February 6 when they received a call about the stabbing incident. Geeta, Mohan’s mother, said, “He went to school for his physical education exam. He was going to help with the wedding preparations. My son never got into a violent fight. We were shocked to see the body. How can someone stab a child like this? I want action against all the accused…”

His brother Gautam said he was at an electronics store when he was informed about the incident. “Before I knew what was happening, my brother had succumbed to his injuries. I spoke to the school authorities. Mohan was coming out of school when a group of boys started fighting with him. He tried escaping but they had weapons and stabbed him. How can knives be allowed near the school? We want justice. My brother was innocent,” he said.

The family said they are now preparing for Mohan’s last rites instead of their daughter’s wedding.

DCP Pandey didn’t respond to the queries about the incident and arrests.

This is the third incident over the past two weeks where a teenager was stabbed to death. On January 22, 18-year-old Harsh from Sanjay Colony was allegedly thrashed and stabbed to death by a group of boys in a snatching bid. On January 29, another 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed by a man after the accused suspected him of having an affair with his wife.