Class XII student found hanging, police say results could be trigger

A Class XII student was found hanging at her residence in Noida’s Harola on Friday night, police said. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though no note was found at the spot. According to police, the girl had appeared for the board examination for the second time this year. “So far, we have learnt that she failed the exam last year. She filled the form again this year and took the examination. Her family said she did not pass in some subjects this time,” said Manish Saxena, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station.

Police said the girl’s parents, who work as daily wage labourers at a garments factory, were not home when the incident took place. “The girl was rushed to Kailash Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The family is in shock. They hail from Bihar and have been living on rent at Harola in Sector 5,” said SHO Saxena.

Police maintained that they were waiting for the family to register a complaint in the case, following which an FIR will

be registered. “The family has not submitted any complaint so far. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited,” the SHO added.

