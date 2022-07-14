Class XII student arrested for ‘stabbing’ three of his classmates

A 20-year-old class XII student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed three of his classmates after a quarrel at a South Delhi school.

Police said that a PCR call was received around 10.50 am on Wednesday regarding a quarrel at the school. When a team reached the spot, they found that the accused had argued with a classmate during lunch break which escalated into a scuffle.

Police said he allegedly stabbed his classmate in the chest during the scuffle. When two other boys intervened, the accused allegedly attacked them as well. The injured students were subsequently hospitalised.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said: “The injured students were shifted to AIIMS hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. The statement of one of the injured students has been recorded. He alleged that the accused stabbed (the three of them) with a knife.”

Based on this, a case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Police also said the weapon was recovered from the accused when he was arrested.