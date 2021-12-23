May opt for common entrance test for central varsities, Class XII marks won’t be counted: DU V-C on undergrad admissions

After Delhi University confirmed that undergraduate admissions will be conducted through entrance exams from next year, the university administration is leaning towards adopting the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the CUCET is the preferred option and added that there will be no weightage for Class XII marks in the process.

“A committee will be constituted soon to work this out. There may be representations from various colleges and professors with experience in conducting and overseeing entrance tests. They will steer this process for the next six months. A decision will be made but we would like to follow the CUCET,” he said.

After the proposal of adopting a Common Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions was passed by both the Academic Council and the Executive Council, the university issued a notification earlier this week confirming the adoption of an entrance test.

“The Executive Council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on December 17, 2021, resolved that the admissions for the academic session 2022-2023 onwards in all undergraduate courses of the University of Delhi shall be made through CUCET or Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET). Further details of the CUCET / DUCET shall be released in due course of time,” read the notification.

The CUCET, advocated under the National Education Policy 2020 and conducted by the National Testing Agency, is likely to be conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions across all 45 central universities from 2022-2023.

Recommendations by an admissions committee, based on which the university made the decision to adopt an entrance test, had stated that a common entrance test would be “an equitable opportunity for applicants to appear in a single umbrella examination at the national level and evaluation of merit across their course of study”.