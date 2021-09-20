Class XI student arrested for attacking his teacher with iron rod

A 21-year-old class XI student was arrested from Outer Delhi’s Najafgarh for allegedly attacking his government school teacher with an iron rod after the latter scolded him for coming late. He was arrested and produced before a Delhi Court, which remanded him in 14 days judicial custody.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh came to know about the incident after they received a call to the police control room (PCR) that a school teacher was attacked by his student.

“We rushed to the spot and recorded the statement of the teacher, Vikrant Singh. He is a TGT teacher in government boys senior secondary school in Baprola. The incident took place on Saturday when he was sitting in the teacher’s room along with his colleague and suddenly, one of his students, Lalit Lal came and attacked him with an iron rod,” he said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and on the basis of his statement, an FIR under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was registered at Ranhola police station.