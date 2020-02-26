Class X, XII board exams postponed in NE, East Delhi

Class X CBSE students are sitting for their first exam, English, and Class XII students have the Web Application and Media exam Wednesday. (File photo) Class X CBSE students are sitting for their first exam, English, and Class XII students have the Web Application and Media exam Wednesday. (File photo)

Class x and XII board exams scheduled to take place Wednesday have been postponed for students of 86 centres located in Northeast and East Delhi due to violence in these areas. The announcement was made late Tuesday night by CBSE.

Class X CBSE students are sitting for their first exam, English, and Class XII students have the Web Application and Media exam Wednesday.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia also announced that all schools in Northeast Delhi will remain shut Wednesday, and internal exams in government schools in the district have been postponed.

The CBSE has postponed the two exams for students who are expected to appear in the 86 centres. Seven of these centres are located in East Delhi district — in Dilshad Garden, Kanti Nagar, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar and Vishwas Nagar. The rest are located in Northeast Delhi district, including in Yamuna Vihar, Seelampur, Gokalpur, Nand Nagri, Tukhmirpur, Maujpur, Shahdara, Karawal Nagar and Seemapuri.

According to a senior CBSE official, new question papers will be set for those appearing in these centres. The dates for the exams will be confirmed later.

Another official said this is the first time in at least two decades that such a re-scheduling has taken place: “The closest we have come to having to re-considering the dates and place of examinations was after the 2001 Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat. Then, we had created the option of allowing students to shift their examination centres, but only one student had taken up the option.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi HC had directed CBSE to take a decision at the earliest on rescheduling board exams in one centre in Northeast Delhi. Justice Rajiv Shakdher had observed that “safety of children cannot be put at risk”. This was in response to a plea filed on behalf of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir School in East Delhi, whose students were allotted a centre 16 km away in Chandu Nagar-Karawal Nagar, one of the areas rocked by violence.

Highlighting that around 550 students in classes X and XII are registered to take the board exam, the plea sought directions to the CBSE to change the exam centre from New Sandhya Public School to one located in East Delhi district.

