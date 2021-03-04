Delhi: Class X student accused of robbing teargas gun gets bail

A Delhi court has granted bail to five persons, including a class X student, who were accused of robbing the teargas gun of a police officer in the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor march on Republic Day.

Passing the order at Tis Hazari court on Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik noted, “I am of the considered opinion that there is no point in keeping the accused further in custody. He cannot be detained in police custody merely on the apprehension that he may commit similar offence, more particularly when there is no record of previous involvement.”

Lawyers for the accused told the court that there was a delay of 18 hours in registering the FIR, which was not explained by the prosecution. It was argued that the accused persons came to “peacefully participate in the protest of the farmers and did not resort to rioting”.

The class X student’s lawyers also told the court that keeping him in custody would “harm his career” and “cause undue hardship to his family”. In case of other accused persons, it was argued that they had clean antecedents and that they were the sole breadwinners of their families.

The Additional Public Prosecutor told the court that the accused persons were not farmers and were hired to participate in rioting. It was contented that the protest against the farm bills is continuing and if the accused persons were released, there was “every likelihood that they would commit a similar offence”.