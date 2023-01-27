Class X student found dead in Gurgaon, 2 minors booked

Police have booked two minors on charges of murder after a 15-year-old class X student was found dead near a railway line in Gurgaon.

According to police, the victim was reported missing after he left his house with two friends around 6.30 pm on January 23. The next day, the boy’s father filed a missing person’s complaint since the family could not locate him. Around 4 pm on January 24, police said the boy’s body was found in the bushes.

In the FIR, the boy’s father alleged that he suspected that his son was murdered by his two friends. “Recently, my son had befriended two teenagers on social media. Earlier this week, they visited our house on 2-3 occasions. On January 23 evening, they took my son to a local eatery. An hour later, they returned to our house and told us that my son is missing and if he had returned home. We asked the duo where they had seen him last and they led us to a drain and other areas nearby, but after searching for several hours, my son could not be located,” alleged the boy’s father.

Police said the two minors were questioned by a local police team about the boy’s whereabouts. “Initially, they were nervous and changed their statements, but after sustained questioning, the body of the 15-year-old boy was found in the bushes near a yard near a railway line. The local police informed government railway police and a probe was initiated,” said a police officer.

Police said a preliminary probe has found that the victim and his two friends had gone to a yard of an automobile company, meant for loading cars onto luggage trains, near a railway line. “Probe suggests that 1-2 days before the incident, the two minors had allegedly stolen some automobile parts from the yard after vandalising cars from a rack. On Monday, they took the victim along to the yard. As per the minors, the victim had climbed on top of a wagon of a luggage train rack and he got electrocuted from a high-tension wire and died,” said a police officer.

Police said a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday night.

Police said it was yet to be conclusively ascertained if the victim died of electrocution or if he was murdered. The post-mortem was conducted by a medical board on Thursday.

“Prima facie, it appears that the death was caused by injuries from electrocution from a high-tension wire. There are some injuries on the back and neck and some abrasions, suggesting that the body was moved. It is not yet clear if the body was moved from the yard to the bushes.

The viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis. A final opinion on the cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report.

We have procured CCTV footage and are conducting a probe. The two minors have not been apprehended and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.