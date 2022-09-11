scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Class X compartment exams: How focused remedial work helped Delhi govt schools improve performance

After the results of the compartment exams were declared, the number of children who were able to clear Class 10 from these schools shot up to 97.29 per cent

Like in previous years, the major problem area had been Mathematics, particularly the Basic Mathematics option which is opted for by around three-fourth of Delhi government school students (Representational)

Focused remedial work — particularly in mathematics — in Delhi government schools has helped them register a jump of more than 15 percentage points in their CBSE Class 10 results after the compartment examinations.

With the introduction of the alternate school-level assessment scheme last year, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools surged from 82.61 per cent in 2019-2020 to 97.52 per cent, almost at par with the national pass percentage of 99.04 per cent that year. However, this year, they had registered a pass percentage of 81.36 per cent, far below the national pass percentage of 94.4 per cent.

After the results of the compartment exams were declared, the number of children who were able to clear Class 10 from these schools shot up to 97.29 per cent.

Compartment examinations are held by the board to give another chance to students who were unable to clear one or two subjects and to enable them to clear the grade in that year itself if they pass the second chance.

Significantly, this means that most of the children from Delhi government schools who appeared in the compartment exams for class X cleared them—34,502 had appeared for the examinations of whom 95.88% passed.

Like in previous years, the major problem area had been Mathematics, particularly the Basic Mathematics option which is opted for by around three-fourth of Delhi government school students. According to a Delhi government official, while around 2 per cent of candidates had not been able to clear Science, and around 7 per cent had not been able to clear Standard Mathematics, close to 20 per cent of candidates who had opted for Basic Mathematics from these schools had not cleared it in the board examinations.

“There were different ways in which support was provided in different schools, according to their numbers and needs: extra classes, support classes, school principals constantly speaking to the students and helping them prepare, taking the services of senior teachers with good results. Since compartment exams are just for one or two subjects for a student, those were targeted with focused attention. The core academic unit of the education department also analyzed the question papers and guided the students on the essential topics they need to focus on to clear the exam,” said the official.

While the results were released on July 22, the compartment exams were held from August 23 and the Class 10 results were released on September 9. A slight increase in the number of students passed has also been recorded in class 12.

“Thanks to the unmatched hard work, planning and support from our teachers, more than 33,000 class 10 and class 12 students from our schools have succeeded in overcoming the challenge of the compartment exams. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies over the course of the future. It is a momentous occasion for all, and goes on to show that one should never give up, no matter what the odds are,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 06:47:14 pm
