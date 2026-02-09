Class apart: Young adults in Delhi raise the bar, hang out with profs to learn, unwind

Light music, a drink in your hand and a lecture to attend to. Sounds interesting? Evenings at some bars in the National Capital Region (NCR) hit a different note these days. On one such evening at Social in Delhi’s Hauz Khas, chairs were lined up, facing a projector screen. The seats gradually started filling. While […]

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika, Saman Husain
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 11:00 AM IST
DelhiNerd Nite, unLecture and Pint of View are the events that have sparked a new rage in the NCR, featuring lectures. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Light music, a drink in your hand and a lecture to attend to. Sounds interesting? Evenings at some bars in the National Capital Region (NCR) hit a different note these days.

On one such evening at Social in Delhi’s Hauz Khas, chairs were lined up, facing a projector screen. The seats gradually started filling. While one might be used to such an arrangement at bars during match screenings, this time it was for a lecture — being attended by young adults, mostly.

A pamphlet listing “house rules” was also placed on each seat, asking attendees to put their phones on silent mode, avoid placing orders during lectures, and save conversations for breaks. Before the session began, the volume of the music was lowered and orders were paused.

Nerd Nite, unLecture and Pint of View are the events that have sparked a new rage in the NCR, featuring lectures — 20 minutes or longer — meant for ones looking to learn and unwind at the same time.

Nerd Nite’s Delhi chapter began last July, inspired by a series that originated
in Boston, and the events are now being held in more than 100 cities. Each 18-20-minute lecture is followed by a question-answer round.

Delhi

“It is a passion project as of now. We slot it for a Thursday night once a month, because on weekends, a lot of people make other plans, while weekdays are generally all about work and post-work rest, with no intellectual stimulation. The aim is to wrap up our session by 9:30 pm so that it can be accommodated as a weekday affair which is unstructured and nourishing at the same time,” said organiser Anandita Lidhoo from Centre for Social and Behaviour Change under Ashoka University. Her colleagues Gopikrishnan Nair and Bidisha Mahapatra are with her in this venture too.

Nerd Nite organisers said they currently do not have a business model, choosing instead to keep it “sustainable and fun” for now. Speakers do not charge a fee and are offered small tokens, such as a mug or sticker as “goodwill”. Feedback is collected through a QR code, shared with
the attendees.

Story continues below this ad

On Thursday, professor and scientist Gautam Menon spoke at a Nerd Nite event at Social on pandemics and how bird flu could be the next one. Manu Joseph, who went next, performed a standup on the idiosyncrasies of the urban elite and poor which he personally refers to as “standup anthropology”.
“It is a very interesting space. Ideally, streaming platforms or legacy media should be doing this,” Joseph told The Indian Express after his session.

Nair mentioned that speakers do not even charge.

Meanwhile, at the Nerd Nite’s event at Social, Mishka Lepps keenly listened to the lecture while working on the marketing of her company’s next lecture. Unlike Nerd Nite, unLecture, which she runs with her St Stephen’s batchmates Kezia Mammen and Sonalika Aggarwal, has a business model, with venue owners taking a portion of ticket sales. They have one speaker who speaks for 45 minutes before a question-answer round begins.

“We consider the others (in the space) friendly competition,” she said.

“We organised our first lecture on August 20 last year. Nerd Nite did inspire us…We knew there was definitely an audience for intellectual engagement beyond the classroom space.”

Attendees, meanwhile, attest to the popularity of the concept.

Story continues below this ad

“I came to know about it from Instagram, and will come again. It is a good initiative as it is casual and less formal,” said Srishti Khurana (27), a food technologist, after attending a Nerd Nite event.

At Fort City Brew Pub, Hauz Khas, such unLecture events have become popular.

“It is a nice way to learn things … meeting new people … variety of the topics help. Helps professionals like me relax,” Dr Jay, a 27-year-old psychiatrist, said.

Professor Ravikant Kisana, popular on social media as the Buffalo Intellectual, who delivered an unLecture talk last Saturday on Savarna modernity, said that for the social elites such events are cerebral leisure.

Story continues below this ad

“There is collective isolation and alienation as vitality has gone from public sphere where one is passive. These spaces will likely vanish once crowd-puller speakers are unavailable,” Prof Kisana
also said.

Public policy scholar and former president-CEO of the Centre for Policy Research, Yamini Aiyar, who has spoken twice for unLecture, calls herself a “fan” of such spaces. “People come to deliberate on important issues and have insightful conversations… Creating a space for serious sombre dialogue that contributes to strengthening democracy is very welcome…”

Ashish Ranjan, co-founder & director, Fort City Brew Pub, where Prof Kisana delivered the talk, said: “The topics help both patrons and proprietors learn more about the world around them.”
He added that as of now, Fort City Brew Pub too takes a share from the money earned from ticket sales, and gives a part of it to patrons as cover charge they can use against the bill.

Pint of View aims to offer a similar relaxed yet more intellectually stimulating vibe, where experts deliver in-depth lectures on cutting-edge science, history, architecture, philosophy, or arts. Discussions that follow spill into lounges. Pint of View terms their sessions as “easy warmth” or simply “a room full of curious people”. At the post-talk buzz, they say, ideas find shapes.

Story continues below this ad

Unlike Nerd Nite’s multi-speaker format, Pint of View focuses on one immersive, rigorous lecture per session.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

Saman Husain
Saman Husain

Saman Husain is a Correspondent at The Indian Express. Based in New Delhi, she is an emerging voice in political journalism, reporting on civic governance, elections, migration, and the social consequences of policy, with a focus on ground-reporting across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (Honours) from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, and is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beats: Her reporting focuses on the national capital’s governance and politics. She specializes in Delhi’s civic administration and the city units of the BJP, AAP and Congress. In western Uttar Pradesh, she mostly reports on crime. Specialization: She has a keen interest in electoral processes and politics — her recent contributions include work on electoral roll revisions. Recent Notable Articles (since July 2025) Her recent work reflects a strong show-not-tell approach to storytelling, combining narrative reporting with political and historical context: 1. Politics: “On the banks of the Yamuna, a political tussle for Purvanchali support” (October 6): A report on how migration histories shaped electoral strategies in Delhi before the Bihar elections. “Explained: How Delhi’s natural drainage vanished gradually over the centuries” (September 29): An explanatory piece tracing the historical reasons that eventually led to the erosion of Delhi’s rivers and its impact on perrenial flooding. 2. Longforms “Four weddings, three funerals: How a Uttar Pradesh man swindled insurance companies” (October 7): A long-read reconstructing a chilling fraud by a man who killed three of his family members, including both his parents for insurance proceeds. His fourth wife discovered his fraud… “How Ghaziabad conman operated fake embassy of a country that doesn’t exist — for 9 years” (July 27) : A story on bizarre fraud operation and the institutional blind spots that enabled it. 3. Crime and Justice: “He was 8 when his father was killed. Fifteen years later, in UP’s Shamli, he took revenge” (October 18): A deeply reported crime story tracing cycles of violence, memory and justice in rural Uttar Pradesh. “Who killed 19 girls in Nithari? With the SC rejecting appeals, there are no answers and no closure” (July 31): A report capturing the long legal and emotional aftermath of one of India’s most chilling unsolved criminal cases. 4. Policy Impact “At Manthan, over US tariffs, Delhi-NCR’s apparel industry brainstorms solutions” (September 8) and “Trump’s 50% tariff begins to bite: Agra’s leather belt feels the impact” (August 13) : Reports documenting how global trade decisions ripple through local industries, workers and exporters. Signature Style Saman is recognized for her grassroots storytelling. Her articles often focus on the "people behind the policy". She is particularly skilled at taking mundane administrative processes and turning them into compelling human narratives. X (Twitter): @SamanHusain9 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
American ski icon Lindsey Vonn came to rest on her back with her skis tangled beneath her,
Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement