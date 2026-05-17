CBSE’s three language rule explained: Can Class 9 students still opt for a foreign language?

For Class 9 CBSE students, what is set to change immediately is that starting July 1, they will have to study three languages, with at least two of them being “native Indian languages”. In its May 15 circular, the CBSE said that students wishing to study a foreign language may do so only if the other two languages are native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

What has changed now?

Until April, CBSE’s three-language rollout was being understood as a phased change beginning with Class 6 in the 2026-27 academic session. Under that plan, the current Class 6 batch would have been the first to carry the third language, or R3, into Class 10 in 2030-31.

The May 15 circular changes this.

It brings Class 9 students under the three-language formula from July 1, 2026, though the academic session had already begun in April. This means students who were studying only two languages will now have to study a third language as well, while students who had chosen a foreign language will have to check whether their existing subject combination satisfies the new rule.

The key condition is that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages. Therefore, while a foreign language has not been dumped altogether, it can be taught only within the compulsory three-language structure if the other two languages are native Indian languages. Otherwise, it may be taken only as a fourth language, subject to whether the school offers it.

Why did CBSE take this mid-session decision?

The CBSE justified the mid-session change as part of an alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 and the newly released NCERT Class 9 syllabus for 2026-27.

The Board said the new NCERT syllabus includes the study of three languages – R1, R2 and R3 – at the secondary stage. Since the current academic session had already begun in April, CBSE said it was adopting a “transitional approach” to align its ‘Scheme of Studies’ with the NCERT syllabus. In effect, CBSE’s stated rationale is that its subject framework for classes 9 and 10 had to be brought in line with the new NCERT syllabus.

The disruption comes from the timing as the change is being implemented from July 1, after Class 9 students have already started the sessions in schools that have traditionally offered a minimum of two foreign languages.

What does this mean for students studying foreign languages?

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The CBSE has not barred schools from teaching foreign languages. Students may still study French, German, Spanish, Japanese or any other foreign language, but not as a replacement for the two-native-Indian-language requirement.

This means the impact will vary by school and by the student’s current language combination. A student studying two native Indian languages along with a foreign language may be able to continue the foreign language as part of the three-language structure. But a student studying English, Hindi and a foreign language may have to check whether this combination meets the Board’s requirement. In many English-medium schools, this is where the practical problem arises.

For students who have studied a foreign language for several years, the change could mean having to shift to an Indian language such as Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi or another CBSE-approved Indian language at the Class 9 level. If the school allows it, the foreign language may continue separately as a fourth language, club, activity period or optional programme, but that will depend on the school’s timetable, staffing and demand.

How will R3 be assessed?

The third language will not be part of the Class 10 Board examination. The CBSE said there will be no Board exam for R3 at Class 9 level as well, and all assessments for it will be school-based and internal.

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While the student’s performance in R3 will be reflected in the CBSE certificate, the Board clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class 10 examination because of R3.

This gives students some relief from Board-exam pressure, but it does not remove the subject from the curriculum. Schools will still have to teach it, assess it and maintain records of student performance. The CBSE said sample question papers and rubrics for internal assessment will be shared.

What are the practical challenges for schools?

The first challenge is textbooks. The CBSE acknowledged that dedicated R3 textbooks for the secondary stage are not yet available. As a transitional measure, Class 9 students will use Class 6 R3 textbooks for the chosen language until dedicated material is available. Schools have also been asked to supplement these books with local or state-level literary material such as short stories, poems or non-fiction.

The second challenge is availability of teachers. Many private schools, especially in urban centres, have teachers for French, German or Spanish. But they may not have enough trained teachers for multiple Indian languages to teach at the Class 9 level.

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The CBSE has allowed interim arrangements. Schools may use existing teachers of other subjects who have functional proficiency in the concerned Indian language. They may also use inter-school resource sharing, virtual or hybrid teaching support, retired language teachers and suitably qualified postgraduates.

The third challenge is the time constraint. Schools have been asked to update their R3 offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30. This means schools have limited time to finalise language options, rework timetables, identify teachers and communicate the changes to parents and students before the July 1 implementation date.