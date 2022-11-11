Class 8 boy hangs himself, family says pressured by school over fee

After a 14-year-old from Ghaziabad allegedly hanged himself on Thursday, his family has alleged he was harassed by his school over non-payment of fees, and that he was asked to leave class that day over the issue.

At his residence, the boy’s cousin alleged, “He was insulted and told that he should beg or get a job if he cannot pay the fees. He was very upset. He and his two younger siblings, who have all studied in this school since kindergarten, were not allowed to take the half-yearly exams. School authorities did not listen to their father’s request to give him some time.”

A police complaint filed by the boy’s father reiterated that he was being harassed over fee.

Sihani Gate circle officer Alok Dubey, however, said: “A complaint has been received. An FIR has not been registered so far as the matter is being investigated.” The CO said the school authorities have claimed that the child had returned home after being told to fetch his father as he had got into a fight with another child, whose parents had also been called.

School authorities were not available for comment.

The boy’s cousin added: “Their father has a few cows and runs a dairy business. The animals had fallen sick, and one had died, which caused financial difficulty for the family.”

The boy’s parents, relatives said, were in shock.

Relatives claimed they found out from another student that the boy had been sent away from school in the third period, around 10.30 am. His parents found him hanging at home, and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A complaint filed by the boy’s father says that two teachers had punished him earlier this week, due to which he was stressed.

The boy’s cousin recalled: “He was always helping his parents at home as they are poor. He was a studious child. We performed his last rites yesterday evening after police assured us that they would take action.”