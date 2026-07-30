Class 5 student sexually assaulted in school van, driver and helper arrested

The accused were arrested on Friday, said police. They have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 11-year-old girl, a Class 5 student of a public school in North Delhi, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school van driver and his helper, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested on Friday, said police. They have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Friday, when the girl came to her class teacher and narrated her ordeal.

“She told her teacher that the driver would drop her near her house after dropping all other students travelling in the van… After dropping everyone, he would allegedly sexually assault her along with his friend,” said a source in the police.