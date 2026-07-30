Class 5 student sexually assaulted in school van, driver and helper arrested

According to the police, the incident came to light on Friday, when the girl came to her class teacher and narrated her ordeal.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 01:19 AM IST
Class 5 student sexually assaulted in school van, Class 5 student sexually assaulted, student sexually assaulted, POCSO cases, POCSO Act, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe accused were arrested on Friday, said police. They have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
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A 11-year-old girl, a Class 5 student of a public school in North Delhi, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school van driver and his helper, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested on Friday, said police. They have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Friday, when the girl came to her class teacher and narrated her ordeal.

“She told her teacher that the driver would drop her near her house after dropping all other students travelling in the van… After dropping everyone, he would allegedly sexually assault her along with his friend,” said a source in the police.

“This kept on happening for months. Every time she would resist, the accused would threaten to make her videos viral,” the source added.

Police said the teacher informed the girl’s parents, who filed a police complaint against the accused.

“The girl has been counselled and we are trying to find out whether the accused have been involved in similar incidents,” the source said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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