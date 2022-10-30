Class 12 student of DPS Gurgaon falls to death from 8th floor of society

An 18-year-old student of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Gurgaon fell to his death from the eighth floor of a society in Sector 45. Police said they are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or if foul play is involved, as alleged by his family.

According to police, at 1.02 pm on Saturday, information was received that someone had fallen from the eighth floor of a tower at a society, following which police teams reached the spot. Police said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Dr Kavita, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), east, said preliminary probe has found that the boy had gone to a society near his house to meet a friend and former schoolmate to borrow a book.

“The victim first went to the friend’s house, where the guard connected him via intercom… and his friend’s family told him he was asleep. Around 15 minutes later, at 12.53 pm, he again went to the friend’s house on the fourth floor. His friend told us they had a brief conversation, of 2-3 minutes, during which he told him he did not have the said book. The friend said he went back to his house and he saw the victim take the lift,” said the ACP.

Police said over the next 5-6 minutes, the victim went to the ground floor and then returned in the lift, exiting again at the fourth floor. “The circumstances of the next few minutes are not clear — how he reached the eighth floor of the same tower and fell to his death. His friend said the two had not spoken to each other since July and that he did not have his phone number. They earlier studied in the same school,” said the ACP.

The victim’s father said his son had gone to a friend’s house to study.

“Our house is within walking distance from that society. A few minutes later, my wife got a call from the society that our son was unwell. We rushed there and saw my son’s body lying on the ground and blood oozing from his head… I do not know under what circumstances he reached the eighth floor or if someone took him there. I suspect someone pushed and killed him… He was such an intelligent kid… he would not do this. His slippers and phone were found on the eighth floor,” alleged his father.

Advertisement

In a written complaint to the police, he alleged his son was murdered. “He was bright in studies and a school topper. He had been selected to represent Haryana state’s football team and next year, he was supposed to go to a club in Germany to play football on a professional level,” his father said.

On the family’s allegations, the ACP said, “The forensic team has collected evidence. So far, we have not found evidence to suggest he was pushed. But, if there is any such possibility, we are conducting the investigation from all angles. We are checking CCTV footage of the society to see if there was entry/movement of any other person. A complaint has been received. No case has been registered so far.”