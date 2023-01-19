Class 12 student jumps to death in front of train in Gurgaon’s Guru Dronacharya Metro Station

A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching train at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station station in Gurgaon Tuesday. The Gurgaon police said no note has been recovered and added they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm. They said the boy was a resident of Delhi and had been studying in Class 12 at a school in the national capital. They added he was identified through his ID card and the mobile phone he was carrying.

“The probe has found that he left his home in the morning for school, but he later took the metro and reached Huda City metro station. He then took a train from there and alighted at Guru Dronacharya metro station, where he jumped before an approaching train and was killed after being hit by it. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

“No note has been recovered. The probe found that before jumping, he had messaged his father and informed him that he was taking this step. The exact reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained,” added the police officer.

The police said the boy’s father runs a medicine shop in Delhi. His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.

In August last year, a 72-year-old had died after he allegedly jumped in front of a train at Guru Dronacharya metro station.