Class 12 boy stabbed while trying to save teacher from attackers in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar

A 17-year-old student was stabbed in the head by two people while he was trying to save his tuition teacher from being attacked by the accused in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, said the police Tuesday. The accused have been apprehended on charges of attempted murder and criminal intimidation, according to the police.

The police said a PCR call about the incident was made around 8.43 pm on Monday. They added Abhishek, a Class 12 student, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “After receiving calls about the stabbing incident, our teams rushed to the spot. It was found that a man named A D Mahesh runs a coaching centre for students from Class 1 to 12. The accused, Shishpal and a juvenile, often create a nuisance in front of the centre. They make noise and disturb everyone. On Monday, they did the same but when Mahesh tried to pacify them, they started arguing and fighting”.

The accused caught the teacher and started beating him up. Seeing this, his students rushed to save him. The juvenile pulled out a knife and gave it to Shishpal who then stabbed the victim, said the police. Abhishek was among the students who tried to save Mahesh but was stabbed in the head multiple times.

“The police and public rushed Abhishek to a local hospital and he was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is undergoing treatment. We have recorded Mahesh’s statement and a case of attempted murder and criminal intimidation has been registered against Shishpal and the juvenile” added the DCP.

In the meantime, the police said the accused fled to their homes and attacked people by throwing bricks from their roofs. Nobody was injured and the police managed to apprehend the accused from the roof.