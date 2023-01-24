scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Class 12 boy stabbed while trying to save teacher from attackers in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar

The accused caught the teacher and started beating him up. Seeing this, his students rushed to save him. The juvenile pulled out a knife and gave it to Shishpal who then stabbed the victim, said the police

attempted murder news, delhi news, delhi crime, indian expressA 17-year-old student was stabbed in the head by two people while he was trying to save his tuition teacher from being attacked. (File )

A 17-year-old student was stabbed in the head by two people while he was trying to save his tuition teacher from being attacked by the accused in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, said the police Tuesday. The accused have been apprehended on charges of attempted murder and criminal intimidation, according to the police.

The police said a PCR call about the incident was made around 8.43 pm on Monday. They added Abhishek, a Class 12 student, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “After receiving calls about the stabbing incident, our teams rushed to the spot. It was found that a man named A D Mahesh runs a coaching centre for students from Class 1 to 12. The accused, Shishpal and a juvenile, often create a nuisance in front of the centre. They make noise and disturb everyone. On Monday, they did the same but when Mahesh tried to pacify them, they started arguing and fighting”.

The accused caught the teacher and started beating him up. Seeing this, his students rushed to save him. The juvenile pulled out a knife and gave it to Shishpal who then stabbed the victim, said the police. Abhishek was among the students who tried to save Mahesh but was stabbed in the head multiple times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

“The police and public rushed Abhishek to a local hospital and he was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is undergoing treatment. We have recorded Mahesh’s statement and a case of attempted murder and criminal intimidation has been registered against Shishpal and the juvenile” added the DCP.

More from Delhi

In the meantime, the police said the accused fled to their homes and attacked people by throwing bricks from their roofs. Nobody was injured and the police managed to apprehend the accused from the roof.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
Next Story

Recent poll losses, dip in tally on mind, UP BJP to work keeping ‘Gujarat win’ as model

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close