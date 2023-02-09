Class 11 student stabbed to death in Faridabad over personal enmity

A Class 11 student from a private school was allegedly stabbed to death by at least five people over alleged personal enmity in Faridabad on Tuesday. Police said they have booked five people in the case, adding that a probe has been initiated.

According to the police, the victim’s paternal uncle lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered.

In the police complaint, his uncle, a farmer, said that after attending school, his nephew, aged 16 or 17, was returning home and he alighted from the school bus around 3.30 pm in their village beneath the flyover of an under-construction expressway.

“After that, he got onto the motorcycle of his acquaintance and his sister and they all headed towards the village. At least seven men on two motorcycles and a scooter intercepted their path and threatened to kill my nephew. The accused pushed him to the ground and two of them held his hands. Two other accused then attacked him and stabbed him with knives. He suffered stabbing injuries in stomach and chest and other accused punched and kicked him,” he said in the FIR.

He added that he heard a commotion when he was working on an adjacent farm and rushed to the spot. “When I reached, I saw the accused attacking my nephew. The accused saw that a crowd was gathering and escaped from the spot. I rushed my nephew to the hospital. Some time ago, the accused had a fight with my nephew over some reason and due to this enmity, they killed him,” the complainant added in the FIR.

The police said the victim had succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police said, “A probe has been initiated. Five accused have been named in the FIR. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

Police said the accused are suspected to be the victim’s seniors from school. “The complainant alleged that the accused told him that he acts like a goon in school and they would teach him a lesson,” said a police official.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of The Arms Act, said police.