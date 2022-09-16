Class 11 admission in Delhi govt schools opens for students who cleared CBSE compartment exams

Students who cleared Class 10 after the CBSE compartment examinations will get a window to seek admissions to Class 11 in Delhi government schools through an offline process.

The CBSE exam results were issued in July after which the education department conducted three rounds of non-plan admissions. In these non-plan admissions, students who studied till Class 10 in private schools can register for admission to Delhi government schools.

However, the results of compartment examinations were only released last week after which more students might have become eligible for Class 11 after clearing Class 10 through them. These students may apply for admission manually in any school closest to their residence before September 20.

To be eligible for science and commerce streams, students need to have a 55 per cent aggregate in Class 10 for admission, with 50 per cent in English, 50 per cent in Science and 50 per cent in Mathematics for Science stream with maths and 40 per cent in maths for Science stream without maths. For commerce, they need a 50 per cent aggregate score, with 45 per cent in social science, 45 per cent in English (or Hindi in the case of commerce without maths) and 50 per cent in maths for commerce with maths.

There are relaxations of 5 per cent in any one of the subjects students from reserved categories.

The normal age criteria are for a candidate to have completed 15 years but be less than 17 years. However, a student may get age relaxation in case of “disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student”.