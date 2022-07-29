scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Class 10 student falls to death from 7th floor in Gurgaon

Police said it was not clear if the boy fell accidentally or it was a case of suicide. No note was recovered, said police.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 29, 2022 8:01:12 pm
accident, indian expressHe was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police official. (File Photo)

A 15-year-old class 10 student of a prominent school fell to his death from the seventh floor of a residential society in Gurgaon on Friday morning. Police said it was not clear if the boy fell accidentally or it was a case of suicide. No note was recovered, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 am when the boy left for school from his house on the seventh floor. “The boy was carrying his school bag and reached near the lobby. Prima facie, it is suspected that he fell from the seventh floor from the lobby area. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police official.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

At the mortuary on Friday evening, the victim’s family declined to comment on the incident.

Police officers said that the family of the boy has not blamed anyone or raised suspicion on anyone. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC.

When contacted, the school principal said she was not aware of the incident.

