Indian, Nigerian students clashes: UGC seeks report from GD Goenka University

Days after tensions flared between Indian and Nigerian students at the GD Goenka University in Gurgaon and the police registered cross FIRs against the two groups for allegedly thrashing each other, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought a report from the university and directed it to take measures to ensure such incidents do not occur in future.

A letter from a UGC official to the vice-chancellor of the university Tuesday read, “It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission through media that there were clashes between Nigerian and local students on the campus of the university, which is causing tension among the students. You are requested to urgently take appropriate action on the issue and send a detailed report to the Commission. Please take suitable measures to ensure that such incidents are avoided in the future.”

On October 14 and 15, clashes had broken out between Indian and Nigerian students after an alleged argument over substitution of players of a team during a practice football match at the GD Goenka University. Six students had suffered injuries and the university administration had suspended 22 students for their involvement in the brawl. Following the incident, some Nigerian students had temporarily left the campus. The students later returned.

Earlier in September 2022, a group of Indian students of the university had staged a protest against foreign students over offering namaz at the football ground. The students had allegedly raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and filed a complaint with the registrar to ask foreign students to offer namaz in allotted hostel rooms. The administration had said the matter was resolved amicably.