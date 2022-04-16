Clashes break out between two communities at Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police up security

Clashes broke out between two communities in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised on Saturday, police said. According to officers, stones were pelted in the area and the situation was tense. Several officers have been deployed in the area and the injured persons, including police officers, have been taken to the hospital.

Special CP (northern zone) Dependra Pathak said senior officers are present at the spot and are monitoring the situation.

Police said that during the yatra, a heated argument broke out between two communities, following which they got into scuffle. “Things escalated and both communities started pelting stones at each other. They damaged public property and torched some vehicles,” a senior police officer said.

Clashes broke out between two communities in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/wtSmKyshP2 — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) April 16, 2022

Senior officers rushed to the spot and additional force was also called in, said police. “Police tried to control the crowd during which several personnel got injured. The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital where they are recuperating,” an officer said.

In today’s incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. 1/2 — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022

Post the violence, police across all 14 districts were put on alert by the special branch and senior officers have been asked to be on the ground. Police said the Shobha Yatra is being held in several areas and officers have been asked to monitor the situation.