Clashes at Delhi’s Mahagun society

A brawl broke out on Thursday afternoon in Ghaziabad’s Mahagun Mosaic society, allegedly over the issue of change in the security agency. Residents of the society, located near Crossings Republik, said the dispute arose after the previous RWA, elected in 2018, contested the legitimacy of the current RWA.

The video of the brawl purportedly shows two groups armed with belts and lathis, with one forcing the other group out of the society. One group appeared to include uniformed security personnel. According to an RWA member, “The previous RWA, after alleging irregularities in the election, was threatening the security agency that they would get them replaced. Today, they came with goons… Residents came and a fight happened.” However, another RWA member alleged, “There are issues in the new RWA as some members contested election without clearing their maintenance dues.”

Anshu Jain, Circle Officer of Kotwali Nagar, said, “Police have detained three people, while others are being identified. Further legal action will be taken.” Police said the three were not society residents or employees of the security agency, but were security personnel from outside.