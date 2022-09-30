scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Clashes at Delhi’s Mahagun society

The video of the brawl purportedly shows two groups armed with belts and lathis, with one forcing the other group out of the society. One group appeared to include uniformed security personnel.

Ghaziabad clashes, ghaziabad, Clashes at Delhi's Mahagun society, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAnshu Jain, Circle Officer of Kotwali Nagar, said, “Police have detained three people, while others are being identified. Further legal action will be taken.” Police said the three were not society residents or employees of the security agency, but were security personnel from outside.

A brawl broke out on Thursday afternoon in Ghaziabad’s Mahagun Mosaic society, allegedly over the issue of change in the security agency. Residents of the society, located near Crossings Republik, said the dispute arose after the previous RWA, elected in 2018, contested the legitimacy of the current RWA.

The video of the brawl purportedly shows two groups armed with belts and lathis, with one forcing the other group out of the society. One group appeared to include uniformed security personnel. According to an RWA member, “The previous RWA, after alleging irregularities in the election, was threatening the security agency that they would get them replaced. Today, they came with goons… Residents came and a fight happened.”  However, another RWA member alleged, “There are issues in the new RWA as some members contested election without clearing their maintenance dues.”

More from Delhi

Anshu Jain, Circle Officer of Kotwali Nagar, said, “Police have detained three people, while others are being identified. Further legal action will be taken.” Police said the three were not society residents or employees of the security agency, but were security personnel from outside.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 02:09:17 am
Next Story

South Delhi murder: Police want to try 17-yr-old as an adult

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement