Clash continues over Delhi govt’s teacher training in Finland

Amid the ongoing row over the teachers’ training program in Finland between the Delhi government and the Lt-Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia Friday alleged that L-G VK Saxena is “trying to stop the file” again. AAP leaders, including Kalkaji MLA Atishi, also held a protest outside the L-G House over the matter.

The L-G House termed the allegations as “motivated” and “misleading” and said, “The L-G has not rejected the proposal of the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated.”

Delhi government officials Thursday had said the L-G asked the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to provide a “cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms”.

Alleging that the L-G has returned the Finland file twice, Kejriwal Friday said, “Soldiers sacrifice their lives to guard the country and they get a salary of Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 per month. The day a soldier starts doing a cost analysis of his life, neither you nor the country will survive. We are making the future of our children and you are asking for a cost-benefit analysis of their future.”

He added, “I have two children and I spent all my salary on them. I cannot do a cost-benefit analysis on how much I spent… You cannot do a cost analysis of some things.”

Earlier in the day, at a different press conference, Sisodia took aim at the L-G and said, “About 1,079 teachers and principals of Delhi government schools have gone to UK, US, and other countries for teacher training programs. The BJP couldn’t do any good work in the states it has ruled for 15 years, so they are using the L-G to ruin the work of other governments that are actually working.”

“It is noteworthy that the file of in-principle consent and administrative approval was received by the L-G office on 25/10/2022. He returned the file to the Chief Secretary on 10/11/2022 seeking three clarifications/objections. SCERT Delhi clarified those points and re-submitted the file to L-G office on 14/12/2022. After this, L-G asks for two more clarifications and returns the file to CM on 9/1/2023,” said the minister.

Sisodia said about 30 teachers were to go on this trip. “The file regarding the same was sent to the L-G for approval in October, but to delay the process further, he wrote on the file that in the university of Finland where teachers are being sent for training, whether they have experience or not and whether DOPT guidelines are being followed or not. Responding to this, the file was sent back to the L-G. Then he asked to get its cost-benefit analysis done and get such training done in the country itself.”

Reading out the notings by the L-G on the Finland file returned to the government, Sisodia said, “After our government came, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools has gone up from 75% to 99.6%. Our students are cracking NEET and JEE and other competitive exams without coaching. What other cost-benefit analysis do you want? This is a result of good teaching.”

He added that Finland’s education system is considered to be the best in the world: “We sent our teachers to different countries so they can learn about education reforms across the world. But because the people of BJP are occupying the services department illegally, the Delhi government has to send the teachers’ training file to the L-G.”

Further attacking the L-G, Sisodia said, “Cost-benefit analysis is a great trick to stop any work. L-G creates so many conspiracies every day, if his cost-benefit analysis is done, then the L-G office will have to be closed today itself. Right now, the World Economic Forum is going to be organised in which the Prime Minister will go, all the CMs of BJP will go with their families, and all the ministers will go. What will be its cost-benefit analysis then?”

Raj Niwas responded, “The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past. The L-G has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence within the country so as to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness.”