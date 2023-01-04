Street vendors thrashed in clash with guards at India Gate

Several vendors were injured as clashes broke out between them and private guards at the Children’s Park in New Delhi’s India Gate Tuesday. Videos from the children’s park at Shahjahan Road show guards armed with bricks and sticks, beating up vendors.

The Delhi Police said the guards had asked the vendors to leave the India Gate stretch as it is a ‘no vending zone’, but the vendors pelted stones at the guards.

DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, “We received a PCR call about the clash and reached the spot. It was found that private security guards and vendors were fighting over selling eatables along the stretch. The guards had asked them to vacate the area. We were told that a few vendors got angry and when the NDMC truck came in the afternoon to load their material, they pelted stones and used sticks against private guards.”

#Watch | Clash between vendors, private security guards at India Gate, police register FIR Read the story here: https://t.co/L5vppTUV4e pic.twitter.com/dCJW06oFpb — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) January 4, 2023

The guards had dismantled the stalls and were loading them on the truck which led to the fight. The police said five guards sustained injuries and a case under IPC sections relating to obstructing public servants in duty, assaulting them, and attempted culpable homicide was lodged against the vendors.

No action has been taken against the guards yet.