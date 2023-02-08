Clash between 2 communities, Pataudi neighbourhood tense

FOUR people suffered injuries, including a 20-year-old man who had a gunshot wound, after a clash between two communities in Pataudi’s Babarshah colony on Monday night, said police. Two cross-FIRs have been filed.

Police said the clash was not communal or caste-related, and added that the spark was a woman from one community eloping with a man from another.

Police said they received a missing persons’ complaint on January 30 from a man who said that his daughter had gone to meet her friend but did not return. Police registered a case under IPC section 346 (wrongful confinement). During the probe, it was found that on February 3, she had eloped with a man.

Police said that on Monday evening, the situation flared after a youth said “offensive words” about this. “Some youths from the other community confronted him, and this escalated into a fight. Both sides pelted stones and one person suffered a gunshot wound. He is stable,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police.

On Tuesday, shards of glass and stones lined the area that saw violence as four policemen stood guard.

On Monday, Rakesh, who lives in the area, said he had reached out to local Bajrang Dal activists for “help”, who showed up led by Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar.

Monu, who also heads the district’s cow protection task force, later filed a police complaint, which states that an acquaintance in Bajrang Dal’s Rewari unit informed him about “a Hindu Dalit family facing harassment from some criminal elements of Muslim community” in Pataudi, and he went there to help with six associates.

Advertisement

“Suddenly, we heard sounds of shattered car windows and gunshots. We saw that a mob of 200-250 carrying weapons had gathered outside and pelting stones. One of our aides called the police at 112… shortly afterwards a police team arrived. We went to the terrace… I later found that the mob had beaten up some of our members with sticks and they also stole Rs 3 lakh from my car parked outside. Under the protection of a police team, we reached the police station and rushed the injured among us to the hospital,” he claims in the complaint.

The person who sustained the gunshot wound has been identified as 20-year-old boy Mohin Khan. His father Mubin Khan also filed a police complaint, wherein he said that his son had gone to purchase groceries around 9 pm. “An unknown person shot at my son during a fight between two groups. He has no involvement in any dispute,” states the complaint.

Mohin’s relative, requesting anonymity, alleged it was the Bajrang Dal members who were carrying guns. Monu denied that his associates had weapons.

Advertisement

ACP Pataudi Harinder Kumar said, “No arrest has been made so far. The fight escalated due to some derogatory comments passed among boys of two communities in the aftermath of an elopement of a woman in the area. It is yet to be ascertained who fired the gunshot in the fight. We are checking CCTV footage and investigating.”