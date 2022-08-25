scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Claims by Delhi riot victims pending, 40 more assessors to help fast track things

Officials said the assessors are charted accountants, accounting firms mostly or lawyers. They assess damages claimed by victims of the Northeast Delhi riots 2020, and then submit the report to the claims commissioner for his recommendations to be sent to the High Court, officials added.

Witnessing the huge pendency of unsettled claims and relief to victims, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday approved appointments of 40 more assessors to assist the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC), and has also issued directions to expedite and clear all cases within three months, said officials.

According to L-G house officials, 2,775 claims were submitted and only 200 cases have been cleared.  “After more than 1.5 years, out of the 2,775 claims submitted to date, the commission has been able to process only 200 which is 7% of the claims made. Interestingly, of the earlier appointed 25 assessors, only 14 had been conducting surveys without any deadline, resulting in the prevalent delays,” officials said.

The L-G office also said “there has been an unreasonable delay” in submission of claims. “The Union Home Ministry has been pursuing issue of early assessment and submission of claims with GNCTD since April and there had been unreasonable delay till now. After a meeting held in April 2022, to review the progress of compensation for damages, the Home Ministry had directed the GNCTD to assess damages holistically and submit claims to the claims commissioner for deciding the compensation,” they said.

Officials said the L-G has expressed displeasure at this laxity resulting in suffering of victims. “He has also directed the existing 14 assessors to submit reports… within three weeks, failing which their services will be discontinued and they will be blacklisted from a panel of assessors,” said officials.

During the riots in February 2020, several houses, private and government properties, shops, petrol pumps, etc were affected.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:10:12 am
