CJP’s Saurav Das files police complaint against social media handles for ‘unlawfully’ entering and filming his residence

Chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Saurav Das, has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against certain social media handles for allegedly entering and filming his Greater Kailash residence in his absence “unlawfully”, officers said. Sources in the Delhi Police, however, said no case has been registered so far.

In his complaint, Das, who is also one of the founders of the CJP, has also mentioned two YouTube channels — the Pamphlet and the Jaipur Dialogues — besides alleging that political commentator Abhijeet Iyer Mitra “drew attention to his residence”, and “interfered with his peaceful possession of the premises”, while also invading his privacy.

“#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family,” he posted on X

🚨#Important I have filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police against those who unlawfully entered my residence in my absence, seeking charges of criminal house-trespass, criminal intimidation, defamation, and criminal conspiracy. Such acts of intimidation will neither… pic.twitter.com/kW9XmLzZaf — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 5, 2026

“If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible!” the post also read.

Das also alleged that the YouTubers also spoke to the caretaker and security personnel at his residence and his neighbours to gather information about him. “These miscreants have further illegally and without any authority questioned and interrogated the caretaker and security personnel at the residence, as well as neighbouring residents and passers-by in the locality, regarding the personal life, residence, finances and other private affairs of the Complainant. Such conduct is wholly unauthorised and constitutes a deliberate invasion of the private affairs of the Complainant and his family members,” he said in the complaint.

He said that Deepak Sharma, who is associated with the Pamphlet, has also featured in videos that show him entering the premises and allegedly invading his privacy by illegally recording videos for social media.

Das has sought the registration of an FIR under sections 329, 351 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Das claimed that these videos have exposed the security arrangements and layout of the residence and the surrounding area, allegedly posing a threat to him and his family.

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Police said that they are verifying the complaint and further investigation into these allegations is underway.