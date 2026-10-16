CJP Tiranga march today: Traffic curbs likely in Connaught Place from 3 pm

As Connaught Place turns into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at 5 pm on Friday, traffic movement in the popular market and adjoining areas of Central Delhi could be affected from 3 pm onwards, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

The CJP, which has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, has given yet another protest call, this time against the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier this week. With Jantar Mantar de-notified as a protest site, the group has called for a protest at Central Park where All India Students’ Association’s Neha Bora and the Aam Aadmi Party will also mark its presence.

On the eve of the fresh stir, the Delhi Police sent out an appeal to people to not assemble at the Central Park. In a notice, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that the park, located in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, will remain shut to the public on Friday and Saturday “due to administrative reasons”.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not issued a notification about any Metro station closures so far.

Possible diversions

According to the traffic advisory, diversions may be implemented, depending on the situation and the movement of participants gathering at Central Park.

The roads likely to be affected include:

-Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Rafi Marg, Tilak Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

Traffic movement may also be affected around Rail Bhawan, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana and Sikandra Road.

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-The stretch of Ashoka Road between GPO and C-Hexagon is also among the roads listed in the advisory.

The traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

People have been encouraged to use public transport wherever possible and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas. Motorists have also been asked to avoid roadside parking and use designated parking facilities.

Commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in and its official social media platforms for real-time updates, traffic alerts and alternative routes. For assistance, they can contact the traffic police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

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Heavy police deployment

By Friday, around 25,000 personnel are set to be deployed around New Delhi, with additional 5,000 being called for the march, said sources.

Multiple detention buses were also lined up in front of the Palika Bazaar area, one of the key business hubs of CP. About 16 of them stood between Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Road on Thursday.

DCP (PRO) Neha Yadav, in a statement issued to the media on Thursday evening, said prohibitory orders were already in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to “maintain peace and protect lives and public and private property”.

However, the police said they could facilitate a selected group of people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place