CJP Tiranga march today: Traffic curbs likely in Connaught Place from 3 pm

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Key roads around Connaught Place and Central Delhi are likely to be affected. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not notified about any Metro station closures so far.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 11:11 AM IST
cjp protestPolicemen detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place in New Delhi on October 10, 2026. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
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As Connaught Place turns into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at 5 pm on Friday, traffic movement in the popular market and adjoining areas of Central Delhi could be affected from 3 pm onwards, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

The CJP, which has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, has given yet another protest call, this time against the arrests of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka earlier this week. With Jantar Mantar de-notified as a protest site, the group has called for a protest at Central Park where All India Students’ Association’s Neha Bora and the Aam Aadmi Party will also mark its presence.

On the eve of the fresh stir, the Delhi Police sent out an appeal to people to not assemble at the Central Park. In a notice, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that the park, located in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, will remain shut to the public on Friday and Saturday “due to administrative reasons”.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not issued a notification about any Metro station closures so far.

Possible diversions

According to the traffic advisory, diversions may be implemented, depending on the situation and the movement of participants gathering at Central Park.

The roads likely to be affected include:

-Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Rafi Marg, Tilak Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

Traffic movement may also be affected around Rail Bhawan, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana and Sikandra Road.

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-The stretch of Ashoka Road between GPO and C-Hexagon is also among the roads listed in the advisory.

The traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

People have been encouraged to use public transport wherever possible and follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed in the affected areas. Motorists have also been asked to avoid roadside parking and use designated parking facilities.

Commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in and its official social media platforms for real-time updates, traffic alerts and alternative routes. For assistance, they can contact the traffic police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

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Heavy police deployment

By Friday, around 25,000 personnel are set to be deployed around New Delhi, with additional 5,000 being called for the march, said sources.

Multiple detention buses were also lined up in front of the Palika Bazaar area, one of the key business hubs of CP. About 16 of them stood between Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Road on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Day after ‘one protest’ call, Rahul Gandhi’s support for CJP, Dipke’s reply

DCP (PRO) Neha Yadav, in a statement issued to the media on Thursday evening, said prohibitory orders were already in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas to “maintain peace and protect lives and public and private property”.

However, the police said they could facilitate a selected group of people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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