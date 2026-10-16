‘When did carrying our flag become a crime?’: Crowds gather for CJP’s Tiranga march

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Protesters gathered opposite Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga March on Friday.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Drishti Jain
4 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 05:26 PM IST
Sonu Yadav (left), 25, an MA sociology student from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.Sonu Yadav (left), 25, an MA sociology student from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.
Make us preferred source on Google

Standing outside Gate No. 2 of Palika Bazaar, Udit held aloft the Tricolour and asked when carrying our flag became a crime in India. “There are so many problems in our country, and we are being stopped from hoisting the Tiranga… I came here because I was horrified to see so many forces being deployed to stop a democratic process,” he said.

The 30-year-old from Ghaziabad was among 1,000-odd protesters who gathered opposite Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga March on Friday. With the park sealed by the New Delhi Municipal Council, several people stood on the road with the national flag and raised slogans.

Yasira, 22, an education counsellor working in Gurgaon who is originally from Manipur, also came to support the march. She said she wanted to raise her voice over the situation in her home state.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“For the last three or four years, there has been a war-like situation in Manipur, but the Prime Minister has never spoken about it. He has gone on foreign visits… It is such a small state. Why is he not saying a word about it?” she said.

Yasira also spoke about the prejudice faced by people from the state. “Some people call me Chinese. I do not like these things. No one is coming here to raise their voice over the Manipur issue,” she said, adding that she was excited by the turnout.

Shivam, 22, from Bhopal, said he had initially planned to visit Connaught Place after work but decided to come for the march after watching videos on YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke taken away before Delhi march, asks cops: ‘Why are you stopping me?’

“I am not against any particular party. But I do strongly feel it is important to raise one’s voice against wrongdoings. Earlier, everyone was split and no-one would gather for basic issues in large numbers. After that, the CJP came along. TV news channels do not give much prominence to these issues. This is a social media-led movement, which is why it has been so successful.”

Story continues below this ad

Sonu Yadav, 25, an MA sociology student from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, has been staying in Delhi for the past three days to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said he had been detained twice during this period.

Protesters at the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga March on Friday. (Express Photo) Protesters at the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga March on Friday. (Express Photo)

On Friday, Yadav stood outside Gate No. 1 of Palika Bazaar, holding the national flag. “I am staying in Karol Bagh and had to hide the flag while coming here; otherwise, they would have picked me up. I was there for 15 days during the NEET protest, too,” he said.

Also Read | For CJP’s Tricolour march, blockade in central Delhi, 25,000 personnel

Yadav said elections had a direct bearing on people’s lives. “You and I vote to choose the MLA and MP, who then make policies on everything, from a pen to medicines and education. If we do not choose them, they will make policies according to their own wishes. Young people are unemployed; there are no jobs,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments