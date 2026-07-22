Clashes at 4 places, first one at Sansad Marg: Police in internal report

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police used “mild force” on Monday to bring the situation under control after clashes mainly at four locations – Sansad Marg, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Jantar Mantar, and the Connaught Place Outer Circle-Janpath stretch – the New Delhi district police have said in an internal report, The Indian Express has learned.

At a meeting held in the office of DCP (New Delhi district) Sachin Sharma on Monday night, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was informed that the district police had begun preparing a factual report on the events of the day, a source said.

The Special CP (law and order) and other senior police officers attended the meeting. Queries sent to DCP Sharma and the spokesperson for Delhi Police did not elicit responses.