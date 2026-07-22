Clashes at 4 places, first one at Sansad Marg: Police in internal report

The Delhi Police used “mild force” on Monday to bring the situation under control after clashes mainly at four locations – Sansad Marg, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Jantar Mantar, and the Connaught Place Outer Circle-Janpath stretch – the New Delhi district police have said in an internal report, The Indian Express has learned.
At a meeting held in the office of DCP (New Delhi district) Sachin Sharma on Monday night, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was informed that the district police had begun preparing a factual report on the events of the day, a source said.
The Special CP (law and order) and other senior police officers attended the meeting. Queries sent to DCP Sharma and the spokesperson for Delhi Police did not elicit responses.
According to the New Delhi district police report, close to 200 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured in the clashes.
“On Sunday, police, after coordinating with multiple agencies, had initially estimated that around 10,000 to 15,000 people would take part in the Parliament march on July 20, and security arrangements were made accordingly. However, the crowd began swelling through the day and, by afternoon, over 50,000 people had joined the demonstration,” a source said.
The report is learned to have said that the first confrontation took place on Sansad Marg.
“Three layers of barricades had been put up to stop the march – the first at Tolstoy Marg, the second on Sansad Marg and the third near Transport Bhawan. Around 10.30 am, protesters allegedly broke through the barricade at Tolstoy Marg and moved towards the one on Sansad Marg, which too, they breached. With only the barricade near Transport Bhawan left between the crowd and the high-security zone, security personnel used force to disperse the protesters,” the source said.
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After being pushed back from Sansad Marg, sections of the crowd moved through Raisina Road towards Rail Bhawan, located near Parliament House. “Between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, the protesters allegedly turned violent and began throwing footwear and stones at police personnel. Police said force was used again to remove them from the area,” the source added.
In view of the violence, the police decided to clear Jantar Mantar, where protesters had been camping. “Around 4-5 pm, police and security forces used mild force to remove the demonstrators from the site. After being cleared from Jantar Mantar, several protesters moved towards Kerala House, while a large number headed towards Janpath and the Connaught Place Outer Circle,” the source said.
As per the report, around 4.30-5.30 pm, police alleged that some protesters indulged in stone-pelting and vandalised police vehicles in the area, following which force was used again to disperse the crowd.
“Protesters who had gathered near Kerala House returned to Jantar Mantar around 7.30 pm. The report is expected to be submitted to senior officers at Delhi Police headquarters,” the source added.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More