Prepare for prolonged agitation: CJP ahead of October 10 CEC protest

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Announcing a joint protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several student organisations on Wednesday submitted a formal intimation letter to the Delhi Police informing them about the proposed agitation.
Saurav Das, CJP co-convener, reached the Parliament Street police station in the morning to submit the letter to the DCP’s office.
Asked whether they sought permission for the protest, Das said, “Please don’t use the word permission. Who is Delhi Police to give us permission?”
Maintaining that intimation is sufficient, he added that they provided undertakings to the police. “We will cooperate with Delhi Police and we hope Delhi Police will cooperate with us,” he said.
After handing over the letter, Das, along with All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and others, held a press conference at the Press Club of India.
The press conference brought together CJP, AISA, All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), also participated.
Das urged people across the country to travel to Delhi and to come prepared for a prolonged agitation. “This fight is not going to be easy. I appeal to everyone across the country to join us, book train and flight tickets,” he said.
Even if Kumar resigns, the protesters will not step back because the electoral system needs to be cleaned up, he added. “We not only demand the removal of Gyanesh Kumar but also the appointment of a new CEC in a democratic manner. It is high time that democratic reforms are carried out in the electoral roll system so that no other Gyanesh Kumar can commit vote chori in the future.”
He also demanded that a criminal case be registered against Kumar for allegedly carrying out irregularities in the electoral roll process.
Das alleged that they had received information that Delhi Police personnel were harassing female protesters and that right-wing groups were being mobilised to disrupt the October 10 protest.
Citing a September 23 report in The Indian Express, Bora said, “Whatever our suspicions regarding the electoral rolls were found to be correct.”
The report had revealed that two of the three Election Commissioners — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months, including controversial changes made to Form 6 and handling of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, among others.
“Since then, we have been seeing protests on the streets demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. The call given by people like Yogendra Yadav, Manoj Jha, Prashant Bhushan and Anjali Bhardwaj proved that, in the coming days, the fight needs to be carried out in a consolidated and united manner. That is how we fought and showed our unity during the July education-related movement,” she added.
The October 2 protest called by AISA in Delhi and CJP in Mumbai witnessed a huge participation of people, she said. “This shows that vote theft is the biggest issue in this country right now.”
Backing the INDIA bloc MPs who tried to march towards the EC office on Tuesday demanding Kumar’s resignation, Bora said elected representatives have a duty to take to the streets to raise people’s issues and defend their rights. “That’s what the MPs of the INDIA bloc did,” she said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police officers said the protest would not be allowed as prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force across Parliament Street and adjoining areas.
In July, a CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak had forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education minister.
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