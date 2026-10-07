Prepare for prolonged agitation: CJP ahead of October 10 CEC protest

AISA National President Neha Bora addresses a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi on Wednesday. CJP Chief spokesperson Saurav Das, SFI and ASAP representatives also present. (ANI Photo)

Announcing a joint protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several student organisations on Wednesday submitted a formal intimation letter to the Delhi Police informing them about the proposed agitation.

Saurav Das, CJP co-convener, reached the Parliament Street police station in the morning to submit the letter to the DCP’s office.

Asked whether they sought permission for the protest, Das said, “Please don’t use the word permission. Who is Delhi Police to give us permission?”

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Maintaining that intimation is sufficient, he added that they provided undertakings to the police. “We will cooperate with Delhi Police and we hope Delhi Police will cooperate with us,” he said.