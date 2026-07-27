CJP stir: Delhi Police asks social media platforms to remove objectionable posts against PM

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The Delhi Police has asked social media platforms to remove objectionable videos and posts, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were allegedly shared during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar, said officers.
A senior police officer said the exercise to remove objectionable content from social media is ongoing. “In this case, multiple posts were uploaded on various social media platforms, and they have been removed,” the officer said.
The officer added that notices have been issued to three social media platforms directing them to remove content containing objectionable language and offensive remarks about the Prime Minister.
Delhi Police’s social media monitoring team is reportedly identifying such content across various platforms on an ongoing basis, according to sources.
Once objectionable content is detected, notices are sent to the social media platforms concerned, requesting appropriate action, including the removal of the posts. The monitoring exercise is continuing as part of the police’s efforts to track and act against such online content, sources added.
The Delhi Police has also identified around 450 social media accounts that allegedly shared deepfake and AI-generated content related to the protests. The officer said these accounts have also been recommended for blocking through the respective social media platforms.
On Saturday, the CJP called off its 36-day protest after the government accepted its demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
This was days after clashes broke out between Delhi Police personnel and students on July 20 during the Sansad Chalo March, leaving several people on both sides injured.
Delhi Police later registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence, but subsequently decided to withdraw them. The Delhi Police is probing a wider conspiracy, if it was hatched during the peaceful protest march towards the Parliament.
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