CJP stir: Delhi Police asks social media platforms to remove objectionable posts against PM

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar concluded on Saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi Police has asked social media platforms to remove objectionable videos and posts, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were allegedly shared during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar, said officers.

A senior police officer said the exercise to remove objectionable content from social media is ongoing. “In this case, multiple posts were uploaded on various social media platforms, and they have been removed,” the officer said.

The officer added that notices have been issued to three social media platforms directing them to remove content containing objectionable language and offensive remarks about the Prime Minister.