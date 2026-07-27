CJP warns of protest again, says students arrested, being harassed

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The Cockroach Janata Party’s national spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka in a post in X said that there has been a “complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors.”
CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said “hundreds of students” had been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds more were being harassed in Delhi, despite assurances the authorities will not pursue legal action against them.
Flagging multiple reports, Ranka demanded that all FIRs against the protestors “be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states.”
He said that if these demands aren’t met CJP will stage a protest again. He added that they also demand, “the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India.”
Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji,
We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple…
— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 27, 2026
CJP’s chief spokesperson, Saurav Das also put out a statement in a post on X stating, that since Day 1 they have been extending all possible legal assistance to protestors and that Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, J P Nadda and the Union Minister of Science and Technology to “immediately honour” the agreement of releasing the detained protestors across the country. He highlighted that the calling off the protest was in the good faith of the government standing by their word. He assures the young protestors that CJP will continue to monitor the situation.
After the reports of the arrests in Bihar, Neha Bora, National President of the All India Students’ Association reached Patna on July 27 where she said, “Arresting students and invoking serious charges such as attempt to murder against them for protesting is unacceptable. The government must honour its assurance and withdraw all cases against the protesters; otherwise, Bihar, too, will witness protests similar to those in Delhi.” In a Patna press conference she said, “Jab tak har arrested student protestor riha nahi hota, movement rukne wala nahi. (Till every arrested student protestor is not free, the movement will not stop.” The right to dissent is a constitutional right, not a crime. No government can take that away.”
36-day CJP protest
This comes days after the outfit called off its 36-day protest after the Centre accepted its principal demand for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh assuring that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.
The agitation, which began June 20 over alleged examination irregularities, had culminated in a 26-day hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk before it was withdrawn after the government’s assurances.
‘Can’t lathicharge’, says Supreme Court
On Monday, the Supreme Court called for “a self-evolved discipline which is integral to the democratic process” and stressed the need for balance while stating that there cannot be police excesses or violence merely because there is an agitation. The three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was hearing a clutch of petitions, including one by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, alleging police excesses against NEET demonstrators in Delhi and elsewhere.
“Right to protest, peaceful protest, lawful protest, is absolutely guaranteed under the constitutional scheme. So long as there is a peaceful agitation, merely because there is an agitation, there can’t be excesses,” CJI Surya Kant said.
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