CJP warns of protest again, says students arrested, being harassed

The Cockroach Janata Party’s national spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka in a post in X said that there has been a “complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors.”

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said “hundreds of students” had been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds more were being harassed in Delhi, despite assurances the authorities will not pursue legal action against them.

Flagging multiple reports, Ranka demanded that all FIRs against the protestors “be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states.”

He said that if these demands aren’t met CJP will stage a protest again. He added that they also demand, “the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India.”